HANNIBAL — Youth Empowered Sports and Activities is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation to offer hunting lessons for area youth 11-15 years of age.
YESA and MDC are working together to teach area youth the skills they need to hunt. Instructor Kathi Moore will teach hunting basics and information about gun safety.
MDC will host a Hunter Education skill session. Next, staff will supervise the youth during a session at the shooting range. The third session will be a hands-on experience with a squirrel hunt.
The first lesson will take place from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the MDC Office, 8965 U.S. 36 #1.
A session will follow at the Shooting Range located at Mark Twain Lake on Saturday Sept. 24. The starting time will be announced at a later date. The dates and times for the squirrel hunt will be determined at a later date.
Participants must complete the Hunter Education skills session on Sept. 11 to join the shooting range activity or squirrel hunting session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.