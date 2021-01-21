HANNIBAL — The Hannibal YMCA can reach more people in the community and bring services right to them thanks to a new Ford Transit van donated through support from the Hannibal Y Men’s Club.
Eric Abts, executive director of the Hannibal YMCA, said the Y Men’s Club service organization has a long history of supporting various projects and initiatives at the Y. With COVID-19 posing barriers for some residents and the YMCA offering new programs like its Meals on the Go program, the new van will bring services to community members who might not be able to make it to the Y at this time. Staff and community members gathered for a celebration Thursday afternoon to thank the Y Men’s Club for their support.
The Y Men’s Club members hold multiple fundraisers each year to support various projects at the Y, including a roofing replacement and improvements to the Aquatics Center in the past few years. This year, Abts said the COVID-19 pandemic increased the need “to take our programming and move it outside of our walls.”
The Ford Transit van can be used for birthday parties at the park, sports programs in fields and basketball courts and food deliveries for the Meals on the Go program. Abts said the van brings “unlimited possibilities” for reaching residents throughout the community, including people who might be apprehensive about getting out of their house and entering a building.
The Ford Transit van came from Tom Boland Ford, and Golden Ruler wrapped the new van with artwork including YMCA logos, images of children and sports.
“It’s been a blessing, and we’re really waiting for the weather to break so we can get out and do a lot of this programming,” Abts said.
Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, said the van will allow the Y to reach a different demographic of residents by bringing their programs throughout the community “where the kids are.”
“At the United Way, we’re always proud of our agencies and excited when our agencies are stepping up to meet the needs of the community,” Damron said, stressing the importance of food deliveries. “Though a van might not seem the most glamorous or the most exciting thing, it provides transportation to make more things and better things happen. That can make all the difference in the world for someone who is not able to pick up meals for their kids.”
The Meals on the Go program is currently set up in the Y each Saturday, and participants sign up to receive a week’s worth of meals. Now the van will allow deliveries to people who might not be able to make it to the Y.
“The Y is a cause for strengthening community. That’s at our core. And sometimes that’s defined as programs for youth development, other times it’s defined as healthy living, wellness, fitness, etc., and social responsibility — that’s where the meal program comes in, where we’re able to provide free meals to the community,” Abts said.
More information about the Hannibal Y and programs like the Meals on the Go program is available by calling 573-221-0586 or visiting ymcaofhannibal.org.