HANNIBAL — Youth Empowered Sports and Activities (Y.E.S.A.) will host fishing classes starting Thursday, July 7, with Discover Nature Fishing instructor Olivia Pinkowski.
The classes will take place from 9-11 a.m. each Thursday in July, at Huckleberry Lake. Youth will learn the basics of fishing such as baiting hooks, casting a line and learning fish habitats.
Participants are welcome to bring their own fishing gear, but Missouri Department of Conservation officials will provide supplies for anyone who needs them.
This is the second year of Y.E.S.A. collaborating with MDC. Y.E.S.A. volunteers are excited to continue this partnership.
Y.E.S.A. seeks additional volunteers who would like to come out and help with setting up poles.
Signup and volunteer applications are available by emailing bballcheer.youth2020@gmail.com for an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.