WTTW special 'Beyond Chicago from the Air' showcases Hannibal, other regional treasures

HANNIBAL — Area residents will get to see the Mighty Mississippi River and regional destinations in a new way in a new special from WTTW Chicago using drone photography and videos and debuting Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Writer/narrator Geoffrey Baer described the results as beautiful “video wallpaper” as he narrates the stories behind the imagery. Director/producer Eddie Griffin worked with Baer on the “Chicago from the Air” special. Drones captured expansive overhead views akin to a helicopter ride, closer views of landmarks and nature as well as a first-person view, which takes viewers on up-close journeys including flights through a railroad bridge and scaling towering limestone formations at Mississippi Palisades State Park as rock climbers make their ascents.
“We knew that we had to expand and travel a little bit. So, we decided to make Illinois really as exotic as possible. That meant we had to get out the Mississippi River, Mississippi Palisades State Park,” Griffin said. “And that story really developed into the history of the Mississippi River, which brought us to Mark Twain and to Hannibal.”
Baer has hosted programs on WTTW, the PBS member station in Chicago, Ill., for 25 years, and he enjoys chances to discover and share new destinations and stories. He hadn’t discussed the Mississippi River in previous specials, and he said many Chicago residents aren’t familiar with its history and stories. The special begins with a quote from Mark Twain about how he found the stretch of the Mississippi River north of St. Louis much more interesting, yet writers concentrated heavily on the area to the south.
“You can’t talk about the Mississippi River without talking about Mark Twain, and so you can’t talk about Mark Twain without talking about Hannibal, Missouri,” he said.
Baer recalled the islands, side channels and bluffs Twain described in his literature.
“It’s a much wilder, untamed river — certainly in Mark Twain’s day, even more so — north of St. Louis, where so many tributaries run into it and there’s just so much more about the Mississippi River,” Baer said.
He stressed how the rich history surrounding each landmark or region is brought to light. The new special features the stories of indigenous people throughout the area — who used the river as a highway, leading to its vital role in moving goods today.
The history of indigenous people is told through the historic Cahokia Mounds near St. Louis. The special also depicts natural highlights like Lake Michigan, the Indiana dunes and the Great River Road following the Mississippi River.
The abolitionist history in Alton, Ill. includes one of the famous debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas. Elijah Lovejoy moved to the community from St. Louis, seeking a safe place to publish his abolitionist newspaper from the slave state of Missouri. In Alton, a mob gathered as Lovejoy was receiving a new press to replace equipment that had been destroyed. Lovejoy was killed, and became a martyr in the abolitionist movement.
“We don’t make them into kind of whitewashed, kind of Valentine’s to our history. We talk about the whole history,” Baer said. “And of course, there’s a brutal history related to Native Americans, related to enslaved people, and we talk about that too in these shows. People might think they want just the good history, but I think they find the real history — both good and bad — much more interesting.”
Griffin said there were months and months of pre-planning, production, filming and traveling. A couple months of editing results in a special which spans less than an hour of airtime.
“We run the whole gamut of pre-production to post-production, and now everything that we learned along the way, we get to put in a show and present it to the audience,” Griffin said. “You take it for granted, but a really cool feeling to be able to provide an hour of entertainment that is also informative and special.”
“Sometimes it feels like a child you have to let go of at a certain point,” Baer added. “I finished my part even earlier than Eddie did, because he was shepherding it all the way through editing, three weeks to a month ago.”
Baer and Griffin are already several weeks into the process of creating their next special. Discussing “Beyond Chicago from the Air” brings back a flood of memories from the creation of the special, Baer said. He recalled a favorite part of the behind-the-scenes presentation, which delves into using the drone to film him as he speaks from a moving riverboat. During the rest of the special, he narrates with the photography and video captured by members of the drone team.
“Beyond Chicago from the Air” debuts at 7 p.m. Wednesday on all WTTW Chicago platforms. In the Hannibal area, viewers can watch the special using the PBS app’s passport feature. The show can also be viewed on the special’s companion website, wttw.com/beyondchicago.
