BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — An Eolia, Mo. man sustained moderate injuries Saturday in an crashinvolving a motorcycle traveling the wrong way striking a vehicle.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Benjamin R. Lucas, 39, of Eolia, Mo. was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson FXDB at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, traveling the wrong direction while fleeing from law enforcement officers along the southbound lane of Business U.S. 61 at East Champ Clark Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.