Wright joining Hannibal Regional Medical Group

STAFF REPORT
Hannibal Regional Medical Group recently announced the addition of a new pediatrician, Emma Wright, DO.
Dr. Wright earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University in Kirksville and completed her residency at University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia.
“I chose to join Hannibal Regional because it is home,” Dr. Wright said. “I have an immense pride in my hometown of Hannibal and look forward to serving the community that helped raise me. If I’ve learned anything during my years of juggling training and motherhood, it’s that it truly takes a village to raise a child. I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of a village that cultivates healthy and thriving children.”
Dr. Wright is now accepting new patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group.