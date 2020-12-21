JACKSONVILLE, Mo. — The rolling hillside of the Missouri Veterans Cemetery is a sea of wreaths honoring the sacrifices made by veterans.
On Saturday, in a tradition that started in 2015 at the cemetery, people gathered for a ceremony to mark the annual Wreaths Across America project to place green Christmas wreaths with red ribbons in front of veterans’ gravestones in all 50 states.
The Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville serves veterans families in Northeast and North Central Missouri.
It is situated on nearly 120 acres of rolling hillside about 2 miles south of Macon, with some 60 acres of carefully manicured grass.
Opened in November 2003, the cemetery has room for 40,000 gravesites, along with some 800 Columbarium spaces for cremations.
It has been a tough year to honor veterans in the cemetery, as the annual Memorial Day ceremony, which normally draws more than 700 people, and other commemorations have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the cemetery was closed for a period earlier this year.
Although the cemetery is reopened, Jim Nugent, director of the cemetery and veterans cemeteries in Missouri, said that he was not able to open the Wreath Across America celebration to the public.
In 2019 in bitterly cold weather, more than 400 people attended Wreaths Across America in Jacksonville.
Fewer than 50 people attended Saturday’s observance, mostly from veterans groups such as the American Legion, Legion Riders and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Blue Star Mothers.
“We had to make concessions for the pandemic,” Nugent said. “I hope we can get back to normal during 2021. We are used to hosting large numbers of people at ceremonies.”
During the ceremony, an eagle monument in memory of the late Lyle Hazlet, a World War II combat veteran of Army service in the South Pacific, who was active in the cemetery before his death at 93 years old in 2016.
During a brief ceremony afterward, an honor guard of Veterans of Foreign Wars fired a 21-gun salute volley and “Taps” was played to honor the fallen.
“Wreaths Across America reminds us of the sacrifice of our veterans and of all that we have, particularly as a Christian with the gift that God gave us,” said Lloyd Miller of Paris, American Legion District commander for Northeast Missouri. Wreaths Across America is a gift that we can give back to those who have fallen and recognize them in the special time of the year.”
By Saturday morning, volunteers placed more than 1,500 wreaths on headstones across the hills of the cemetery.
From Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville to Arlington National Cemetery and across the nation, more than 700,000 wreaths were placed in front of headstones of veterans last week.
Wreaths Across America says that the program was launched by Morrill Worchester, owner of Worchester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine, who when he was a 12-year-old paper boy for the Bangor (Maine) Daily News when he won a trip to Washington, D.C.
Wreaths Across America says on its website: “His first trip to our nation’s capital was one he would never forget, and Arlington National Cemetery made an especially indelible impression on him. This experience followed him throughout his life and successful career, reminding him that his good fortune was due, in large part, to the values of this nation and the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”
Wreaths Across America volunteers placed in excess of 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the sites if the Sept. 11 attack.