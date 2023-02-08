Worrell sentenced to probation in domestic assault case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault involving a child.
Kristen M. Worrell, whose last name was Surgeon when she was charged, entered the plea on before Judge Talley Smith on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Marion County Court in Hannibal. She received a suspended execution of sentence during the hearing. The charging document stated Worrell caused physical pain by spanking the child, "exceeding ordinary discipline".
In addition to the probation sentence, Worrell must pay $300 in restitution and $124.50 in court costs.
Public Defender Austin Smith represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County initially issued a warrant Nov. 16 for Worrell, 32, of Hannibal.
Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department were requested to assist Marion County Children’s Division officials Nov. 12. Detectives saw a child under the age of five that had obvious signs of injury at the educational facility. Detectives believed Worrell was responsible for the injuries the child had sustained. She was taken into custody without incident.
The child’s injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.
