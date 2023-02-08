Worrell sentenced to probation in child abuse case

Worrell

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation after she pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.

Kristen M. Worrell, whose last name was Surgeon when she was charged, entered the plea on before Judge Talley Smith on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Marion County Court in Hannibal. She received a suspended execution of sentence during the hearing. A Class D felony can result in a maximum prison term of seven years if the sentence is not suspended.

