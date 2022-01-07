Working to reverse a deadly trend on Missouri's roads

HANNIBAL — Preliminary figures show that 1,008 people died on Missouri roads in 2021.
The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety gathered virtually for their quarterly meeting where stakeholders discussed education, legislation and enforcement efforts for the coming year aimed at meeting the group’s goal of zero fatalities on Missouri roads.
Throughout the Northeast region, there were no fatalities recorded through preliminary totals during the holiday season and the beginning of 2022, reported Jonathan Bruner, traffic engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
According to preliminary numbers, there were 58 fatalities in 2021, which marks a five-year high. There were 51 fatalities in the district in 2020. Out of the fatal accidents, 34 people were not wearing seat belts, seven were belted and one was unknown — equaling an 83% unbelted rate. Twelve fatalities involved motorcyclists, with five wearing a helmet, six not wearing a helmet and one was unknown. Additionally, there was one fatality involving a UTV and one involving a pedestrian.
“It’s definitely several steps in the wrong direction,” Bruner said, noting the statewide unbelted rate was 66%.
On the positive side, Knox, Monroe, Schuyler and Scotland counties reported zero traffic fatalities in 2021.
The Show Me Zero program will recognize each county with a celebration, involving the County Commission, schools and area businesses.
Marisa Ellison, communications manager for MoDOT’s Northeast District and facilitator of the coalition, described the unbelted rate as “very disheartening.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, vehicle occupants are 45% less likely to die and 50% less likely to sustain moderate injuries if they wear a seat belt.
Bruner said instances of impairment, speed and aggressive driving and distracted driving have been on the rise. These factors, combined with occupant safety like seat belts, helmets for motorcyclists and properly fitted child seats, make up the four key areas of Missouri’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan to make roads safer.
Ellison said the Buckle Up Phone Down program has been very successful, with schools having seat belt checks and setting up BUPD decorations, local businesses announcing the program on their marquees and yard signs reminding people to avoid distractions and buckle up. Online safety campaigns have focused on addressing the key factors leading to crashes.
Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue also spoke about a recent informal study in town, where officers observed about 80% of motorists not wearing seat belts. He asked if coalition members could approach the Palmyra City Council about a possible primary enforcement seatbelt law.
Bogue stressed his support of driver’s education programs, mentioning how education can be more effective than enforcement measures. Ellison said she is looking at ways to seek privatized driver’s education programs. Bogue said legislation is pending in Jefferson City regarding driver’s education, and he is witnessing more interest in offering the program for students.
“I really do think that driver’s education is the key, because we seem to have hit a wall and are going backwards, and driver’s education is the only thing that we’ve not pushed and tried,” he said. “So, instead of trying to force people to wear their seat belt, why don’t we educate them in school through driver’s training to wear their seat belt. We might have a more positive outcome.”
Beth Koster, MU Health Care coordinator, shared the success of the Keep Your Keys education program for seniors. The program includes ways for participants to self-assess their driving, make sure they are mentally and physically fit to drive, ways to monitor medication and tips for navigating new roadway constructions and managing new car technologies. Additionally, the program prepares people for an unexpected driving retirement and connects them with the MO Rides program.
Corp. Justin Dunn, public information and education officer with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B, echoed the findings from coalition members about the importance of buckling up for safety. He said it is state law for vehicle occupants to wear a seat belt, with the exception of certain age groups in vehicles registered over 12,000 pounds.
“We would love to see it be zero in every Troop in the state, and have our statewide numbers be zero, and to get the word out there to people to limit their distractions when they are behind the wheel,” he said, noting how cellphone use and other distractions have been on the rise.
Dunn urged everyone to make safety a part of their plan, follow state laws, minimize distractions and wear a seatbelt. He also stressed the importance of being “weather aware” by paying attention to local forecasts.
“But just know that we’re out there doing our job the best we can, making sure Missouri’s roadways are safe for everybody. Have patience with us, have patience with other motorists when they’re on the roadways,” he said.
The annual meeting for the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is planned for May.
