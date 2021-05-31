HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform overlay operations from Wednesday, June 2 to June 10, on Route K in Pike County.
The route will be reduced to one lane from Missouri Route 161 to the Audrain County line between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a 10-foot width restriction in place while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone or use alternate routes. More information on this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).