HANNIBAL — Work completed thus far on the Hannibal riverfront was celebrated recently with a formal ribbon-cutting. That, however, does not mean more finishing touches are not occurring on a regular basis east of the flood levee.
“We have been busy, busy, busy down there,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the July meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
“We have seen slight issues here and there that we need to button up as far as striping for parking and adding some more signage, but we knew that would happen with the amount of people coming down and for first-time use of a facility like that,” said Aron Lee, assistant director of central services — parks, during the recent park board meeting at city hall.
Despite the fact that work remains to be done on the riverfront that has not stopped people from visiting the facility.
“It has been great. We have seen so many people down there, residents and tourists alike,” Lee said.
Some of the riverfront visitors have come there to catch a glimpse of the big riverboats which began arriving earlier this month.
The docking of the first boat took place despite a couple of minor glitches, which did not surprise Dorian in the least.
“There are new captains getting used to new areas,” he said. “It all ended up working out perfect.”
While work is being carried out throughout the riverfront, there will be one particular area of focus, according to Dorian.
“There is a lot of work that will be going on in the marina,” he said.
North from the marina, close to where a fountain was once located, plans are in the works to add a shelter. Dorian said that bids for the structure were recently opened.
“It is going to be quite a large shelter,” he said. “We will have to pour a pad where the shelter is going to go. It will actually sit on the highest point of the riverfront.”
Dorian reports that the parks department is working with two potential donors who are interested in seeing swings available on the riverfront.
“It would be a patio swing only commercialized, with a trellis over the top of it. It would be pretty fancy,” he said. “We are working with a couple of playground manufacturers to modify one of their trellises to do it.”