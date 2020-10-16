HANNIBAL — Travelers are now enjoying a smoother ride at the U.S. 61/U.S. 24 interchange near Taylor with the completion of rehabilitation work on three bridges. The final stages of work were completed in late September and included striping and rumble strips.
“A hydro-demolition process was used in the rehabilitation of these bridges. The process utilizes pressurized water to remove the deterioration before repairs were completed and a long-wearing latex surface treatment was applied,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of two bridges located on U.S. 61 and one bridge on U.S. 24 at the Taylor interchange 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 6. Phillips Hardy, Inc. won the award for the contract for improvements with the low bid of $1,754,744.
Two of the bridges in this contract, both located on U.S. 61, are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.