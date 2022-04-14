STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, contractor crews will start preliminary guardrail work Monday, April 18 in preparation for a 32-mile resurfacing project on Missouri Route 15 in Knox and Shelby counties.
The project will extend from the Missouri Route 6 north junction in Edina to Missouri Route 168 in Shelbyville.
Guardrail work will be completed within about two weeks. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at the location where crews are actively working, with flaggers utilized for traffic control. Following this phase of work, activity will pause until after the Fourth of July holiday.
Sidewalk work will begin at various locations in Shelbyville, Bethel and Plevna. There will be little impact to traffic as sidewalk work is completed.
Resurfacing operations are scheduled to start mid-August and will include the addition of two-foot shoulders with rumble strips. During this stage of the project, traffic will again be reduced to one lane where crews are actively working. Flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized in directing traffic through the work zone.
All work will be completed during daylight hours. This project is scheduled to be completed by late October.
This contract includes two additional projects for sidewalk improvements in Knox County, which are being completed as part of MoDOT’s initiative for compliance with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):
Knox County, Route P — ADA improvements are planned from west city limits to Fulton Street in Edina.
Knox County, Route BB — ADA improvements are planned from Missouri Route 15 to Plevna Place in Plevna.
MoDOT officials ask motorists to be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists as schedule changes occur.
This contract was awarded last fall to W.L. Miller Company of Hamilton, Ill. in the amount of $4,950,300.
