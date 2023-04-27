HANNIBAL — Volunteers were hard at work Thursday morning, performing the first steps toward constructing a new Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity home.
The lot at 1205 Central Ave. reflected significant changes, as curb cutting began for construction access and a future driveway, dirt work moved gained access to the storm sewer and trees were trimmed ahead of the official groundbreaking ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday, May 12. Volunteer Committee Chairperson Kevin Knickerbocker explained the family selected for the house and the community members who donated the land will be announced during the celebration.
Thursday morning offered ideal weather as volunteers performed various tasks. A few large trees were removed just prior to make way for the forthcoming home and its back patio, and Knickerbocker said new trees would be planted once construction work on the house was completed.
After the infrastructure work is done, the site will receive grading work to address a low point near the street and to level the slope where the foundation will be built. Knickerbocker explained that the team of volunteers who will construct the home were previously using their own tools, which he acknowledged was not an ideal situation.
The Riedel Foundation provided a matching grant to Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity to purchase their own tools and equipment. Knickerbocker said Huber has also offered significant support through employees who will provide labor during large projects and assistance with the purchase of tools and equipment. So far, the team has been able to purchase gasoline-powered generators and an air compressor for more efficient and reliable progress.
In addition, General Mills and BASF are providing substantial support, and Altorfer donated use of the backhoe digging dirt to access the storm sewer. A large crew of retired residents provide labor throughout the home building process. Knickerbocker commended the volunteers who give so much effort to the project, and he said the assistance from Huber crew members will enable faster and more efficient progress along the way.
"We can't say enough about how we appreciate our partners in the community of what they do for us," he said.
Knickerbocker explained the family chosen for each home undergoes a selection process, where they attend meetings and ensure income guidelines are met. Material costs will be included in the contract for the home, but the absence of labor costs brings the overall total down to a level close to what it would take to rent a home.
Family members provide 300 hours of sweat equity, performing tasks during big build days or helping with cleanup work. Knickerbocker remembered the previous home project in 2021, when Sabrina Abbey helped with daily cleaning and assisted with installing attic insulation. Abbey and her children, Kolby and Emma, celebrated Christmas together in their new home that year — covering it with festive decorations.
The process for selecting the next family for a Habitat for Humanity home will commence at the beginning of 2024. Knickerbocker said applications are available by visiting the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
More information and photos showing updates of the project will be regularly posted on the Facebook page.
