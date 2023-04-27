HANNIBAL — Volunteers were hard at work Thursday morning, performing the first steps toward constructing a new Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity home.

The lot at 1205 Central Ave. reflected significant changes, as curb cutting began for construction access and a future driveway, dirt work moved gained access to the storm sewer and trees were trimmed ahead of the official groundbreaking ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday, May 12. Volunteer Committee Chairperson Kevin Knickerbocker explained the family selected for the house and the community members who donated the land will be announced during the celebration.

