Woods Smoked Meats sold to HWC Meats

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Ed and Regina Woods, owners of Woods Smoked Meats in Bowling Green, Mo., announced Tuesday the sale of Woods Smoked Meats to HWC Meats beginning a new chapter for the businesses.
HWC Meats is a partnership between Mike Sloan, owner of Hermann Wurst Haus in Hermann, Mo., Cory Hawkins, owner of Central Missouri Meat & Sausage in Fulton, Mo., and Steve Bolton, Woods Smoked Meats General Manager. Ed Woods is retiring after 70 years in the meat processing business at Woods Smoked Meats, a meat processing plant, retail store and deli.
Woods has received over 645 state, national and international awards for his smoked meat creations at the State Meat Processors Convention, State Fairs, the American Cured Meat Championships and the prestigious IFFA German Butchers Association Show in Frankfurt, Germany. Woods Smoked Meats is one of the top four award winners in the United States.
Woods earned a degree in food science and nutrition with an emphasis on meats from the University of Missouri. After graduation, he worked at Wilson Certified Foods in Kansas City, before returning to Bowling Green and going into business with his father, who operated a grocery store and meat market since 1947.
Woods has built his business into a thriving meat processing plant, retail store and deli, specializing in ham, bacon and sausage. He is happy for the sale of Woods Smoked Meats to his industry friends and general manager.
“I feel confident that with these three industry leaders at the helm, the Woods Smoked Meat brand will continue to thrive with the highest standard of quality,” Woods said.
Mike Sloan, owner of Hermann Wurst Haus, brings 55 years of experience in the industry to the partnership. His career began at his parents’ meat processing business. In 2011, he and his wife, Lynette, opened Hermann Wurst Haus and deli, specializing in smoked meats such as bratwurst, bacon and sausage. Over the course of Sloan’s career, he has won more than 500 national, state and regional awards, including 14 best of show honors and 29 international awards at the German Butcher's Association in Frankfurt, Germany.