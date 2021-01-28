HANNIBAL — “The Wonderful World of Woodpeckers” nature program will be Sunday, Feb. 7. The free program sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department will be from 1-2 p.m. at the Hannibal Regional Airport on County Road 425.
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter, said woodpeckers are fascinating.
“Ever wonder what they’re doing when they peck? Let’s learn about the habits and habitat of these beautiful and interesting birds," Rublee said.
Depending on the time of year, Missouri is home to seven species of woodpeckers: the red-bellied woodpecker, red-headed woodpecker, downy woodpecker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker and the pileated woodpecker.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, when woodpeckers drum, they're doing more than just making noise. They are using the sound to help locate grubs and insects inside the wood of a tree.
Rublee has more than 25 years of experience as a nature educator. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists chapter in Hannibal and is coordinator and teacher for the Bluff City Theater Youth Education in Theater Initiative.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are required by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov. Masks will be required when inside the building.