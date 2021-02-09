Women's self defense workshop offered free

HANNIBAL — Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts in Hannibal offered a women’s self defense workshop Saturday, Jan. 30. The event was free to the community.
They’re one of 700 Gracie Barra Schools worldwide with a mission to improve the community through jiu-jitsu. Beau Viehmann, owner and head instructor of the Hannibal location, said it is important to teach women the skill sets to defend themselves and stay safe.
“I think it’s important to host the workshops for the women in our community to provide the opportunity to look at self defense in a different way. We want to help them understand more concepts and some techniques that’ll provide them more opportunities to feel more secure, to feel empowered to defend themselves, but also to recognize situations they should avoid,” Viehmann said.
Pat Blackwell, a participant at the women’s self-defense workshop, said the experience gave her a brand new confidence in herself. “I love it. I’m coming back, no questions asked,” Blackwell said. “It’s amazing how you have the natural response and you don’t know it until somebody shows you.”
Gracie Barra Hannibal has held similar events in the past typically bringing in 10 to 12 participants each time. Viehmann hopes that by hosting more events consistently throughout the year the Hannibal location will build a strong response from the community.
“It gives you self esteem. I feel like I can conquer the world now, even though it’s only been one class,” Blackwell said. “It’s amazing how it wakes you up. It makes you more aware of what’s around you and what to do when you come up against somebody who’s trying to be a bully.”
Gracie Barra Hannibal is a martial arts organization which specializes in teaching Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a self defense martial art which focuses on managing how close or how far away you are from a threat. Classes are offered to anyone over the age of three.
Although COVID-19 has presented challenges, Gracie Barra Hannibal has continued to teach virtually and in-person as state guidelines have allowed.
“Throughout the entire pandemic we have strongly encouraged students to follow any guidelines given by local, state, and federal authorities,” Viehmann said. “Our team atmosphere survives on students practicing and knowing, ‘You are responsible for your partners safety.’”
Gracie Barra Hannibal will offer another women’s self defense workshop, also free to the community, in April. More information on Gracie Barra Hannibal can be found at graciebarra.com/hannibal-mo/ or 573-795-1282.