HANNIBAL — The number of children in foster care has been consistently rising in the community and throughout Missouri.
Women United of the Mark Twain Area will host a Lunch & Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Mark Twain Dinette with local experts to discuss this increase and learn about contributing factors leading to the current situation.
Experts on the speaking panel will include Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd; Sara Ehret, Guardian ad Litem; Sam Gosney, 10th Circuit Children’s Division Circuit Manager; Brittany McCaskey, Hannibal Area Coordinator for Coyote Hill; and Cheyenne Martin, CASA Volunteer Coordinator at Douglass Community Services. Each of these individuals will share insight about what they see each day and the contributing factors that result in children ending up in care.
In addition, attendees will learn about topics such as the process of a child being taken into foster care, what parents can do to regain custody and how parental rights are terminated.
Women United is an affinity group of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area launched in the fall of 2022. The group provides opportunities for energetic, passionate and philanthropic women to invest in and advocate for opportunities to improve the community including focused conversations on local issues, lunch and learn events with area nonprofit organizations and service opportunities with likeminded women.
Backed by United Way of the Mark Twain Area, Women United mobilizes the caring power of women to create a legacy of change.
This Lunch & Learn is part of Women United but is open for anyone to attend who is interested in the topic. RSVP to ensure your space is reserved by calling 573-221-2761 or emailing director@unitedwaymta.org.
