Women United Group learns about homelessness at Lunch & Learn

Panelists at United Way’s Lunch and Learn on Homelessness in Our Community gathered to discuss homelessness in the area and ways to address the issue. Pictured first row, from left, Shammy Johnson, with Preferred Family Healthcare; Brittney Midkiff, who was once homeless; and Stephanie Dunker, with Ralls County NECAC. Second row, from left, Kristin Tyler, who was once homeless; Breanne Elliott, with Mark Twain Behavioral Health; and Matt Schmidt, with Salvation Army.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — At just 14-and-a-half years old, Brittney Midkiff became homeless. By the time she was 15, she knew how to break into people’s homes without them knowing so she could get in out of the cold and nap while the homeowners were at work.

She explained this during a Women United Lunch & Learn talking about homelessness to around 30 women who were in attendance on Thursday, March 23 at Mark Twain Dinette.

