Women United Group learns about homelessness at Lunch & Learn

HANNIBAL — At just 14-and-a-half years old, Brittney Midkiff became homeless. By the time she was 15, she knew how to break into people’s homes without them knowing so she could get in out of the cold and nap while the homeowners were at work.
She explained this during a Women United Lunch & Learn talking about homelessness to around 30 women who were in attendance on Thursday, March 23 at Mark Twain Dinette.
Midkiff grew up facing extremely hard circumstances. She was a victim of sexual assault as a toddler, her family unit was very unstable and she was bounced in and out of foster care. She was belittled and faced endless obstacles.
These situations led her to living on the streets as a child by herself and at other points throughout her life.
“I didn’t know what it was like to be a kid,” she said.
Midkiff had to survive by doing what she had to do. When she was 16, she got together with a 21-year-old man and eventually ended up addicted to methamphetamine. Drugs started controlling her life. She eventually ended up getting arrested.
“The best thing that ever happened to me was getting arrested and having to sit for 15 days in the Marion County Jail by myself, because I picked up the Bible,” she said.
Midkiff explained she then started to get her life together.
“Judge Bringer-Shepherd looked at me with so much hope,” said Midkiff explaining that Judge Bringer-Shepherd told her some day she would be a sponsor for others trying to be sober and overcome life’s obstacles.
But, Midkiff had many more obstacles to overcome.
After getting out of jail, Midkiff was homeless again and living in a car with her boyfriend.
“People will say to just get a job, but it isn’t that easy,” said Midkiff. She explained how hard it is to get a job when you’re homeless because of the inability to shower, brush your teeth and have a good appearance.
It is for reasons like this that the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) supports the Housing First Model which is utilized by the agencies that oversee HUD programs in the community. First people are housed, then agencies wrap support around to assist with other barriers such as employment, substance abuse and mental health issues that people are facing.
Midkiff ended up getting full-time employment at the Love's Truck Stop in New London, but then another barrier came into play. She was required to have a certain pair of shoes so she could start her job, but she couldn’t afford to pay $20 for the shoes. Without these shoes, the hope of a full-time job with benefits wouldn’t be possible.
Through a program at Ralls County NECAC, Midkiff received her needed shoes. However, together she and her boyfriend were still living in their car. Any friends they could stay with were still connected to drugs and in order to stay clean, that wouldn’t be a good place to stay. Family was also out of the question.
Additionally, her criminal history made it so she wasn’t eligible for many housing assistance programs or food stamps. So, it was extremely hard for Midkiff and her boyfriend to get by.
Together they found a town house in a very nice area they would be able to pay for by themselves. The rent was over $800 a month, but together with their wages from working full time, they could pay it.
But, coming up with enough money for a deposit and paying the first month’s rent would be hard. The NECAC County Coordinator in Ralls County utilized her funds from United Way to pay the deposit so the couple could move into their town home in October 2022.
The two remain housed and have been sober for nine months. Midkiff feels so accomplished for getting this far and finally living in a nice place to call her own and being sober.
Women who attended the luncheon were moved by Midkiff’s story and got a better look at the complexity of homelessness.
“Brittney’s story really opened my eyes to the life-long struggles that many individuals in our community face that can lead to homelessness,” said Dawn Lowrey, who attended the Lunch and Learn and serves on the United Way Board of Directors. “It was inspiring to hear how she has turned her life around with assistance from the many wonderful organizations in our community who provide critical resources to people who are striving to overcome homelessness.”
Since Feb. 15, there have been 27 households in Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Shelby and Pike counties that have presented to a local agency as homeless. All of these households have had their homeless circumstances assessed using an assessment tool called the VI-SPDAT.
The VI-SPDAT helps assess the severity of the needs of individuals and also assists case workers in determining any programs an individual might qualify for to receive a housing voucher or subsidized housing.
At the present time there are eight households that have a voucher to pay for housing who are working to find a place to rent.
The issue of homelessness is complicated, but one that local social service agency leaders see consistently. In addition to the information shared by Midkiff during the Lunch & Learn, organizations that provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness shared their insight.
Shamarie Johnson with Preferred Family Healthcare oversees the Coordinated Entry System in local counties. When an individual is experiencing a homeless circumstance, it is best to direct them to her so she can administer the VI-SPDAT to assess their homeless situation.
Other agency leaders in attendance who shared expertise included Stephanie Dunker, the coordinator for Ralls County NECAC. She shared stories regarding clients she has recently assisted experiencing homelessness and trends she sees in Ralls County.
Matt Schmidt with Salvation Army shared insight on what they see at their organization from individuals who present as homeless and also shared that many times their homeless shelter in Quincy is full. Issues such as a lack of income, issues with addiction, untreated mental health issues/a history of trauma, unpaid bills with a history of being evicted or being a bad renter, not having needed identification documents, a lack of transportation, fleeing domestic violence and not having friends/family that can help are what leads many individuals experiencing homelessness to the Salvation Army.
Breanne Elliott, a Housing Liaison with Mark Twain Behavioral Health, talked about her work assisting individuals who are homeless so they can overcome the barriers that are resulting in their homeless situations. She often hits the streets to build relationships with people who are homeless and help them begin to trust that there are systems in place to help.
The next Women United Lunch & Learn is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Mark Twain Dinette in downtown Hannibal on the topic of Human and Sex Trafficking. A panel of speakers whose work relates to this topic will be present and a local individual who was a victim of trafficking will share her story.
Women United Lunch and Learns are open for anyone who is interested in the topic. Individuals are encouraged to RSVP if they would like to attend to ensure there is enough space to Denise Damron, executive director of United Way at director@unitedwaymta.org or by calling 573-221-2761.
Women United was launched by the United Way of the Mark Twain Area in September 2022. The group provides an opportunity for energetic, passionate and philanthropic women to invest in and advocate for opportunities to improve the community.
Backed by United Way of the Mark Twain Area, Women United mobilizes the caring power of women to create a legacy of change.
