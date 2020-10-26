MONROE CITY , Mo. — A St. Peters, Mo., woman suffered minor injures Saturday morning after a crash in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Nicholas R. Powell, 23, of Stoutsville, was heading east at 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 24, 3 miles south of Monroe City when it slowed because of animals in the road. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by Sharon D. Wood, 59, had topped a hill crest and was unable to avoid the slowed vehicle and struck its rear.
Wood was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. Powell was uninjured.
The patrol said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Assisting at the scene were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe City Fire and EMS