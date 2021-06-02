HANNIBAL — It isn’t heaven, but it must be pretty close.
A woman who has been making fudge and sending it to military personnel around the world since the Vietnam War will be one of the speakers at the Tri-State Housing Summit on Thursday, June 10, in Hannibal.
Vickie Hansen was part of the weatherization program administered in 12 Missouri counties by the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation, which founded the summit in 2005.
“I give the military hope,” Hansen said. “A lot of times, they’re not appreciated. I let them know ‘We do care about you and you’re important.’”
Hansen’s effort was handed down from her family, which made treats for service people during World War II. Her tiny kitchen is filled with delectable scents 10 hours a day, seven days a week from October to July.
All told, she produces about 42,000 pounds each year. That’s right, 21 tons — as much as a fleet of Chevrolet Chevettes, two dozen polar bears or 231 pickup truck beds full of sand. The 71-year-old dynamo claims she’s “nothing special,” but everyone from privates to generals would disagree.
“My fudge isn’t any better than anyone else’s, but I put hope and love in it,” she said. “I have fun with it.”
Hansen creates 23 flavored varieties and 13 that contain alcohol, stirring each batch by hand in an iron skillet. The secret Irish recipe has been in her family for generations and the book in which it’s written remains hidden from all but the most trusted visitors.
Of course, Hansen doesn’t need a primer. She will acknowledge that every cluster of confectionery bliss starts with three cups of sugar, melted butter and marshmallow cream before other ingredients are added.
Some people tend to slow down as they grow older. Not Hansen. After retiring as a paralegal and a certified nurse’s assistant, she found that her fudge output grew.
These days, each shipment to active, inactive or retired military personnel contains 25 pounds. Donations help offset some of the costs, but Hansen pays most of the bill for ingredients and shipping in tin containers or foam coolers. She’s gotten as many as 60 telephone calls in a day at all hours with orders or “thank yous”. Hansen calls recipients her “kids.”
The military is a strong tradition for Hansen. Her father and two of her four children, among other relatives, served the country.
NECAC Weatherization supplied new windows, upgraded doors and insulation at Hansen’s home. The natural gas company Spire provided additional work.
“They were fabulous,” Hansen said. “They did a great job.”
The Housing Summit is open to the public, but seating is limited and reservations are requested. More information is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622. Other partners in the event are the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials of Quincy, the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission of Burlington, the Tri-State Development Summit covering 36 regional counties and NeighborWorks America of Washington, D.C.
Hansen says she’ll quit making and sending fudge when she’s 87. That means a baby born in 2021 will be old enough to drive around the time her iron skillet is finally retired.
“The need is great,” she said. “I just love doing it.”
Editor’s note: Brent Engel is the public relations officers for NECAC.