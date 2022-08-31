FRANKFORD, Mo. — A Frankford woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Tuesday afternoon in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday. Officers reported Tina M. Splain, 53, of Frankford, Mo., was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram west on Route M, south of County Road 454. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and rolled over, ejecting the driver.
