HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman was arrested after a fire Thursday in Hannibal.
Firefighters with the Hannibal Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 902 Fulton Ave. on Thursday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke.
Firefighters made an offensive attack and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. All occupants safely exited the home, and no injuries were reported.
Hannibal Police detectives later responded to the scene and began working with the Missouri State Fire Marshall and Hannibal Fire Investigator.
Investigators determined the fire to be incendiary and identified a person of interest.
Cheyenne R. Voelkel, 23, of Hannibal, was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold in the Marion County Jail.
A warrant was later issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Voelkel with second-degree arson. Voelkel’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. She is being held in the Marion County Jail.
Assisting at the scene were the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Building Inspectors Office, Marion County Ambulance District, Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross.