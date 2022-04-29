Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.