HANNIBAL — With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading through the nation and Northeast Missouri, infections are on the rise while vaccination rates continue to lag.
Marion County Health Department Administrator Jean McBride said department officials had already confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases in the county just after noon, and more were coming in. As of Monday morning, there were 82 patients at Hannibal Regional Hospital, and 31 of them had COVID-19. Seven patients are on ventilators, which is also a large number during a time of year when there are usually less patients at the hospital, Ahrens said.
“Fifty-one non-COVID patients and 31 COVID patients has got us to the point where staffing is stretched — burnout and other issues related to dealing with another COVID surge are tough on us as well right now,” Ahrens said.
Ahrens said there have been 73 people who died as a result of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic — about a quarter of the total deaths at the hospital during the time frame. Younger patients are testing positive more often for the virus and receiving care at the hospital than before. Since the end of June, three people in their 20s, seven in their 30s and nine people in their 40s were admitted for care. In total, 99 people were hospitalized for COVID at Hannibal Regional since June 26.
“That’s about 20 percent of the 99 COVID in-patients we had and folks in their 50s,” Ahrens said. “We are seeing some folks that have been vaccinated that are getting admitted into the hospital — but those younger folks, we haven’t had anybody younger than 60 that’s been fully vaccinated admitted to the hospital.”
In total, 14 people who were fully-vaccinated — which occurs two weeks after a patient receives the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — were admitted to the hospital. The vaccines lessen the chance for younger people to be hospitalized, and Ahrens said they have a direct impact on symptoms if someone gets COVID.
“That’s something we’re definitely seeing, that fully-vaccinated folks a lot of times, they won’t even have symptoms — so they’re asymptomatic. But we’re not seeing a lot of serious disease from anybody that’s been fully vaccinated,” he said. “So even with the Delta variant that is kind of overwhelming our community, state and country at this time, the key is still to get vaccinated. That’s the way to avoid getting severely sick or dying from COVID, is to get vaccinated.”
Ahrens said testing for the month of July reflected a positivity rate around 25%, which is the number of positive results out of the total number of tests.
“That’s a pretty significant number. In the past, we wanted to be below 10%,” he said, stressing more of the tests were administered to people exhibiting symptoms, which could skew the number higher than what was found in past blanket tests.
MCHD is hosting a community testing event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. McBride encouraged everyone to attend the event.
“More and more positives are occurring. People need to go out and get tested on Aug. 4, and people need to go get vaccinated,” McBride said. “With the new rules changing, I’m recommending that even vaccinated people wear their masks inside when there are large groups of people or people you don’t know. We have to get this under control.”
MCHD and Hannibal Regional Healthcare System are administering weekly vaccine clinics, but vaccine numbers had been declining in the region. Ahrens has seen a recent uptick in people getting scheduled for their vaccines as the Delta variant has spread, Ahrens said. Hannibal Regional Healthcare staff have given between 27,000 and 30,000 vaccines so far.
Ahrens said misinformation circulating online doesn’t stick to the science, and the issue has become politicized as well.
“Every scientist and respected infectious disease person I’ve talked to is still touting the importance of getting the vaccine. That’s our way through this.
“I think you’re going to see efforts to increase masking and things of that nature, but at the end of the day, the answer to all of this is the vaccine, and that’s really what we need people to do. If you’re doubting it, talk to your physician about it, and we’ve got folks out here who can talk to you about it as well. That’s the key — to get your vaccine,” Ahrens said.
Appointments for the COVID vaccination clinic at MCHD are available by calling 573-221-1166. Appointments for the COVID vaccination clinic at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System are available by visiting hannibalregional.org and clicking the link or by calling 573-629-3570.