With broadband service continuing to expand, new year marks ambitious goal for Ralls County

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Steve Lewton still remembers the difference in speed he experienced a few years ago, when he went from his home just outside of New London, Mo. to his American Family insurance office on Main Street.
Lewton’s friend, Ralls County Electric Cooperative (RCEC) CEO/Manager Lynn Hodges, reached out to him regarding getting the out about a broadband buildout for the community. RCEC’s efforts have resulted in fiber broadband buildouts in communities including Perry, Mo., Center, Mo. and Frankford, Mo. The buildout for the community of New London is expected to be complete by spring, and RCEC is also expanding in several neighboring regions thanks to collaborative efforts at the local, state and federal levels.
Ralls County Electric received $1.3 million from the Rural Development Opportunity Fund (RDOF), which will allow for expansion in Monroe, Audrain and Pike counties. Lewton and Hodges both commended the Ralls County Commission for prioritizing high-speed internet as a needed part of the area’s infrastructure.
Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard, Western District Commissioner John Lake and Eastern District Commissioner Junior Muehring discussed telehealth, remote learning and other services which require a broadband connection in January.
The Commissioners decided to make internet projects an approved expenditure from the $1.2 million in CARES Act funds allocated for Ralls County. Almost all of the money was dedicated for public projects with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments handling applications.
Hodges and Lewton commended the Ralls County Commissioners for their support. Hodges stressed how Mo. State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) has been a constant proponent for broadband expansion as well.
Riggs previously worked with U.S. senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley in November 2019 to establish a competitive grant program, and he was instrumental in a bill signed into law by Gov. Parson in July, ensuring broadband project commitments are fulfilled throughout the state.
Riggs and Hodges serve together on the Northeast Regional Broadband Steering Committee, regularly collaborating with fellow stakeholders with the goal of reaching rural and municipal areas in need of broadband access.
Lewton helped get the ball rolling in New London as he contacted fellow businesses and the courthouse, due to their enhanced need for high-speed internet access.
“I was eager to help, because honestly, I was constantly asking [Hodges], ‘Hey when are you going to come into town with this. We really need this,’” Lewton said.
He commended Hodges and his crew for their efforts to bring high-speed internet to areas in critical need of broadband access. He stressed how the difference was transformative once the high-speed connection was made at his business.
“Every single thing we do it web-based, and before we had this, the system was just so slow, we just did a lot of waiting,” he said. “And when we’re waiting, the customer’s waiting on us. So, it’s just improved productivity dramatically.”
After businesses and the Ralls County Courthouse were connected, the buildout branched out to homes in the community. Lewton said many people are taking advantage of the internet and TV bundles being offered by Ralls Technologies. The broadband access has made a positive impact on many people in New London, Lewton said, and he felt it has supported existing businesses while attracting new investment in the community.
“Without high-speed internet, I’m not sure we would have the businesses in town that we do have,” Lewton said, noting since the buildout began, Dollar General, Subway and Love’s came to town, and Casey’s built a new convenience store. “I just don’t think those type of businesses would be investing these types of dollars in a town this small without high-speed internet.”
As the buildout in New London draws closer to completion, expansion efforts are progressing to benefit residents beyond RCEC’s traditional coverage area.
The official announcement of the RDOF federal funding has been made, and Hodges expects money to being arriving early in 2022. Engineering work is already underway for the buildouts into Audrain, Monroe and Pike counties.
Hodges said additional federal funding will be available, with eligible areas not being served or grossly underserved with high-speed internet. The award was just recently made, and Hodges said more information about how the funds will be allocated will follow.
“There’s some real opportunity,” Hodges said, noting he hopes Missouri will get more funding, due to its low ranking of 32nd out of 50 states for broadband access.
Ralls County is within 400 households of reaching the County Commissioners’ goal of making Ralls County one of the first rural counties in the state to have 100% fiber or high-speed internet coverage.
The broadband expansion continues to forge ahead throughout the region. Hodges has been talking with representatives from Monroe, Pike, Audrain and Lincoln counties about getting the funding secured for similar projects in their regions.
“Most rural residents can’t wait five years for rural broadband; they certainly don’t want to wait five years,” Hodges said. “So, they’re looking at how can this money be spent to provide services, but to also provide services in a cost-effective manner to the user.”
Hodges described the current situation as an “exciting time” for expanding broadband access.
“We said a few years ago that we thought that the dollars that Ralls got would be a once-in-a-lifetime situation, and it turned out not to be true,” he said. “We’re looking at another time in which there’s going to be some unprecedented dollars spent to help build broadband networks out.”
Hodges emphasized how RCEC wouldn’t have been able to make the broadband expansion happen without collaboration from numerous stakeholders.
“It took a lot of folks who recognized what the need was going to be, and we worked up a plan that put Ralls County in the position it is in today,” he said, emphasizing how support at various levels makes the projects possible. “That’s not a feasible business plan without assistance from local, state and federal folks to make it a reality.”
