WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A Wisconsin woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in West Quincy.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Raeanna F. Hewison, 34, of Rhinelander, Wisc., was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, traveling east on U.S. 24 when the accident occurred.
The accident report stated the Pontiac crossed the center of the road, striking 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Crystal D. Rosser, 40, of Quincy, Ill.
Hewison was transported by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital.
Both motorists were wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Quincy Fire Department and Palmyra Fire Department.
