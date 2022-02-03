HANNIBAL — Winter weather shouldn’t keep youngsters from enjoying the outdoors. Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs help provide activities that help deepen connections to the natural world in a safe environment.
Winter Wonderland Playtime is 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Shelter No. 2 in Riverview Park. The nature program will be led by Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature educator.
“There’s a certain magic that happens when everything is covered in snow. Animal tracks appear, snow sparkles, and the woods are quiet,” she said. “Let’s make a field of snow angels, write our names in the snow, roll down a snowy hill, and maybe even throw some snowballs. If there’s no snow, we can still explore the winter landscape.”
Rublee is a Nationally Certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
