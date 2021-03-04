Winter Pickleball League winners announced

For THE COURIER-POST
HANNIBAL — The winners in the competitive division of the Winter Pickleball League are Bill Baker and Bob Mitchell. Jamie Nemes and Collin Anderson won second place. There were 11 teams in the competitive league.
Registration for Hannibal Parks and Recreation Spring Pickleball League is due Friday, March 5. Participants may sign up for leisure, intermediate or competitive league. Play will be on Tuesday evenings at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, starting March 16 and ending April 20.
There will be a tournament for the competitive league on Tuesday, April 27.
The schedule will be determined after all registrations are received. The cost is $35 per team.
Registration is available at the Hannibal Parks and Recreation office at City Hall, 320 Broadway. More information is available by calling Jenna McDonald at 573-221-0154 or emailing jmcdonald@hannibal-mo.gov.