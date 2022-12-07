HANNIBAL — Registration for Hannibal Parks & Recreation Winter Pickleball League is open, and play begins Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Participants may sign up for leisure, intermediate or competitive league. Play will be on Tuesdays at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center through Tuesday, Feb. 21. There will be a tournament for the competitive league on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 9, 2023.
