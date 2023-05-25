Winningham faces arraignment in assault case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing stemming from a Jan. 4 incident where he reportedly struck an officer with his vehicle.
Dexter L. Winningham, 37, faces charges of first-degree assault involving a special victim, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.
The defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before Judge John Jackson. Winningham is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2 in Marion County Circuit Court.
Public defender Austin Smith represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
Winningham's charges are the result of an investigation by an officer assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad regarding an outstanding felony warrant. An officer saw Winningham parked at a business in the 3600 block of Stardust Drive.
The officer parked the patrol car to partially block the parking stall of the suspect vehicle. The officer was outside the vehicle talking to the occupants, who had a door open. During the encounter, Winningham reportedly put the vehicle in gear and backed up, pushing the officer backward into their patrol vehicle with the open door.
A responding officer began pursuing the vehicle, and officers reported Winningham drove through a grass field and onto Stardust Drive near Munger Lane. The suspect vehicle reportedly continued traveling on Stardust Drive to Veterans Road at a high rate of speed.
Responding officers said the suspect vehicle encountered a mechanical issue on Veterans Rd. at U.S. 36, and Winningham exited the vehicle and surrendered to responding officers.
The officer was evaluated at a local hospital for injuries and was released.
Winningham remains incarcerated in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
