Hannibal Parks and Recreation has announced the winners of the seventh annual Pumpkins in the Park contest.
Children’s division
- Creative: Avery Coffey
- Scary: Dallas Jurado
- Market Manager’s Choice: Arthur Jurado
Adult division
- Creative: Amara Coffey
- Scary: Kameil Crane
- Market Manager’s Choice: Susan White
Prizes were donated by SC Contact Centers. The contest was held in conjunction with the last day of Central Park Farmers Market for the 2021 season. The Farmers Market will start up again in April 2022.
