HANNIBAL — The winners have been announced for the Fall Fun Facebook contests, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
The contests were introduced to give Hannibal residents the chance to show off their creativity and artwork.
The winners are: Sarah Miller, best carved pumpkin; Avery Coffey and Amara Coffey, tie for best painted pumpkin; Melody Krigbaum, best costume; and Michelle Mahsman, best fall foliage.
The winners were chosen for receiving the most shares, likes and comments on the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Facebook Page.
A prize package from SC Data Contact Center and FACT (Families and Communities Together) will be given for winning entries.