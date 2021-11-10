HANNIBAL — Beautiful weather Saturday greeted disc golfers from the Tri-State area for the Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament at Huckleberry Park.
The first round was at the disc golf course in Hannibal and the second round was at Flower City Park. Next year’s tournament will only be in Hannibal.
John Shaw of Excitement Disc Golf said disc golfers always enjoy playing at the Hannibal course. “There were about 75 participants. It’s a PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) C-Tier tournament and it brings a lot of very competitive players to this course.”
Don Crane, who designed the disc golf course at Huckleberry Park, died in 2016. Crane voluntarily organized, facilitated and implemented disc golf tournaments at the Hannibal disc golf course. The disc golf course at Huckleberry Park opened in 2006. The course was expanded recently and plans are in the works for another expansion.
The winners were:
Open division:
- Alan Wagner, of Montrose, Iowa, first
- Stephen Mattingly, of Elizabethtown, Ky., second
- Drew Cantrell, of Manchester, Mo., third
Pro Masters 40+
- Keo Sabengsy, of O’Fallon, Ill., first
- Chris Claring, of Ankeny, Iowa, second
- Mike Survant, of Troy, Mo., third
Advanced
- Garrett Rhine, of Festus, Mo., first
- Bradley Newton, of Hannibal, second
- Ben Vatterott, of St. Louis, Mo., third
Amateur Masters 40+
- Eric Dochterman, of Keokuk, Iowa, first
- Gary Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, Mo., second
- William Platt, of Jacksonville, Ill., third
Amateur Masters Women 50+
Debbie Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, Mo., first
Angela Rueter, of Marion, Ill., second
Amateur Masters 55+
Roger Beachy, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, first
Rodney Schild, of Quincy, Ill., second
Richard Sheets, of Fort Madison, Iowa, third
Intermediate
Myles Hummel, of Quincy, Ill., first
Caleb Scott, of Pekin, Ill., second
Daniel Soebbing, of Quincy, Ill., third
Recreational
Michael Leake, of Hannibal, first
Virginia Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, Mo., second
Caleb Kramer, of Keokuk, Iowa, third
