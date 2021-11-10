HANNIBAL — Beautiful weather Saturday greeted disc golfers from the Tri-State area for the Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament at Huckleberry Park.

The first round was at the disc golf course in Hannibal and the second round was at Flower City Park. Next year’s tournament will only be in Hannibal.

John Shaw of Excitement Disc Golf said disc golfers always enjoy playing at the Hannibal course. “There were about 75 participants. It’s a PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) C-Tier tournament and it brings a lot of very competitive players to this course.”

Don Crane, who designed the disc golf course at Huckleberry Park, died in 2016. Crane voluntarily organized, facilitated and implemented disc golf tournaments at the Hannibal disc golf course. The disc golf course at Huckleberry Park opened in 2006. The course was expanded recently and plans are in the works for another expansion.

The winners were:

Open division:

  • Alan Wagner, of Montrose, Iowa, first
  • Stephen Mattingly, of Elizabethtown, Ky., second
  • Drew Cantrell, of Manchester, Mo., third

Pro Masters 40+

  • Keo Sabengsy, of O’Fallon, Ill., first
  • Chris Claring, of Ankeny, Iowa, second
  • Mike Survant, of Troy, Mo., third

Advanced

  • Garrett Rhine, of Festus, Mo., first
  • Bradley Newton, of Hannibal, second
  • Ben Vatterott, of St. Louis, Mo., third

Amateur Masters 40+

  • Eric Dochterman, of Keokuk, Iowa, first
  • Gary Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, Mo., second
  • William Platt, of Jacksonville, Ill., third

Amateur Masters Women 50+

Debbie Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, Mo., first

Angela Rueter, of Marion, Ill., second

Amateur Masters 55+

Roger Beachy, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, first

Rodney Schild, of Quincy, Ill., second

Richard Sheets, of Fort Madison, Iowa, third

Intermediate

Myles Hummel, of Quincy, Ill., first

Caleb Scott, of Pekin, Ill., second

Daniel Soebbing, of Quincy, Ill., third

Recreational

Michael Leake, of Hannibal, first

Virginia Polkinghorne, of O’Fallon, Mo., second

Caleb Kramer, of Keokuk, Iowa, third

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.