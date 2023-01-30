HANNIBAL — The Ice Bowl Disc Golf tournament featured comfortable weather with temperatures in the 40s for most of the day. Disc golfers from around the Tri-State area participated in the 17th annual Ice Bowl at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park, sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department and Excitement Disc Golf.
Financial support was also provided by Peters Heating and Air Conditioning and Quincy Disc Golf Club.
The Ice Bowl mission is to increase local awareness of disc golf by raising funds for local and regional charities, with an emphasis on fighting food insecurity. In Hannibal the Ice Bowl donates to the Buddy Pack program, which benefits more than 400 Hannibal public and parochial schoolchildren each week. The program allows children to take home backpacks full of free food each Friday. The goal is to make sure low-income children stay fed, healthy and productive.
Brad Fink, an avid disc golfer from Hannibal, said though the tournament was fun, he especially enjoys supporting the Buddy Pack program. He said, “It’s all about our disc golf community coming together for our community.”
First: Virginia Polkinghorne of O’Fallon, Mo.
Second: Angela Rueter of Marion, Ill.
Third: Debbie Polkinghorne of O’Fallon
First: Jonathan Sidell of Quincy, Ill.
Second: Rodney Schild of Quincy
Third: CJ Krigbaum of Quincy
First: Brad Fink of Hannibal
Second: Daniel Soebbing of Quincy
Third: Gary Polkinghorne of O’Fallon
First: Geoffrey Taylor of Columbia
Second: John Shoemate of Fort Madison, Iowa
Third: Zack Burling of Carthage, Ill.
