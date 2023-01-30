HANNIBAL — The Ice Bowl Disc Golf tournament featured comfortable weather with temperatures in the 40s for most of the day. Disc golfers from around the Tri-State area participated in the 17th annual Ice Bowl at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park, sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department and Excitement Disc Golf.

Financial support was also provided by Peters Heating and Air Conditioning and Quincy Disc Golf Club.

