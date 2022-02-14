HANNIBAL — The Ice Bowl Disc Golf tournament lived up to its name Saturday as the temperature stayed before the freezing mark all day.
Cold weather didn’t keep area disc golfers from around the Tri-State area from enjoying the challenging course.
The 16th annual Ice Bowl was played at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park, sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department and Excitement Disc Golf.
Proceeds of the event went to the Buddy Pack program, which benefits more than 400 children from Hannibal public and parochial schoolchildren each week.
Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor for Hannibal Parks & Recreation said the Buddy Pack program is needed now more than ever.
“It provides kid-friendly nutritious food on the weekends. The goal is to make sure low-income children stay fed, healthy and productive,” she said.
The winners were:
A Flight
First: Michael Hamby of Quincy, Ill.
- Second: Brad Fink of Hannibal
- Third: Charles Rapp of New London, Mo.
B Flight
- First: Jeff Duffy of Quincy, Ill.
Second: Aaron Leake of Hannibal
- Third: John Shoemate of Fort Madison, Iowa
C Flight
First: Matt Frymoyer of Hannibal
Second: Shane Powell of Hannibal
- Third: Shawn Powell of Monroe City, Mo.
