CUIVRE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A Winfield, Mo. woman sustained serious injuries in an accident involving two vehicles Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rebecca J. Johnson, 60, of Bowling Green, Mo., was the driver of a 2006 Ford Taurus and was stopped at a yield sign from southbound U.S. 61 to eastbound Route NN at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred when the Ford traveled east across the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 and collided with a 2016 Cadillac ATS driven by Sara N. Scott, 47, of Winfield.
