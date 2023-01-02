HANNIBAL — David Jameson is excited to lead a new dance studio honoring God and ushering in a new era of instruction — ushering in a new chapter to the legacy formed by his aunt, who retired after 35 years of directing Karen's Dance Academy.

Jameson began his career 15 years ago at the age of nine, learning countless skills from his aunt, Karen's Dance Academy Director Karen Frantz. He transitioned from a student to an assistant, a teacher and later to creative director. Frantz's retirement was highlighted with a capstone 35th Anniversary Studio Dance Performance on Dec. 17, and Jameson wished to share all he learned with a new studio while remembering all his aunt had achieved in the community.

