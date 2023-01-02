HANNIBAL — David Jameson is excited to lead a new dance studio honoring God and ushering in a new era of instruction — ushering in a new chapter to the legacy formed by his aunt, who retired after 35 years of directing Karen's Dance Academy.
Jameson began his career 15 years ago at the age of nine, learning countless skills from his aunt, Karen's Dance Academy Director Karen Frantz. He transitioned from a student to an assistant, a teacher and later to creative director. Frantz's retirement was highlighted with a capstone 35th Anniversary Studio Dance Performance on Dec. 17, and Jameson wished to share all he learned with a new studio while remembering all his aunt had achieved in the community.
So, he prayed for guidance.
Jameson was moved to form WiLoKi Dance Studio, which stands for the Wisdom, Love and Kingdom of God. The vision for WiLoKi Dance Studio "is to honor God through our work, ever increasing in excellence through a patient persistence, striving to achieve the highest quality dance arts education for our students, teaching them life lessons through dance by fostering both moral and performance character".
Jameson recalled how the years of honing his skills in teaching, choreographing and leading a dance studio all came together.
"I think it feels fulfilling. I've been job shadowing, learning from her. She's been teaching me how to do things as far as running a studio for years and years," he said, noting how excited he felt to be establishing to be embarking on a new vision with WiLoKi Dance Center. "Having my own studio fully is neat, because I was so prepared. Now... there's so much I can do with it. It's amazing. It feels limitless."
WiLoKi Dance Center is located at 20 Northport Plaza, and Jameson is leading a transition from the previous class arrangement at Karen's Dance Academy of age-based recreational classes in conjunction with team-based competition. WiLoKi Dance Center's new structure will consist of a singular, skill-based system of leveled classes. Mastery of skills, maturity and class behavior will determine when a student can advance to the next level class, with input received from parents.
Classes include Mommy & Me, designed for two- to three-year-old children accompanied by their mothers; Tumbling Tots, for youth 18 months to three years old; and Acro/Tumbling classes. Several levels of Ballet, Jazz/Tap and Hip Hop instruction will also be offered, and there are upper-level classes with focus areas such as Lyrical, Dance Technique and Ballet Barre.
Jameson explained how bringing everyone closer to God is the most important part of the new studio.
"I'd say that's probably the most exciting thing about all of it, just share about God openly and be able to point people to Jesus. To me, the most important things in life are the most lasting," he said, pointing out how material things all go away eventually. "But people's souls are eternal, so to me, the most important things that we can do in life affect eternal things."
WiLoKi will offer youth outreach through a free monthly dance lesson for teens, generally based on Hip Hop. The students will learn how to dance a new song and their performance will be filmed to direct viewers toward a charity of the students' choice.
Guest speakers from various professions will visit the students to provide inspiration and share testimonies of their faith. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
Jameson is also looking forward to hosting a charity dance day fundraiser in July and inviting all area dance groups to participate. He plans to raise money for local needs — including providing support for homeless individuals and potentially working with area churches and charities toward the goal of helping establish a shelter.
So far, Jameson has received strong positive feedback regarding the Christian vision of WiLoKi Dance Center. Also, staff members at the new studio were thrilled to see the renovation and construction at the new location come together less than two weeks before the end of 2022.
In the future, Jameson is excited about the direction of the faith-based youth outreach dance programs each month. Over time, he looks forward to further expanding instruction in areas such as Jazz, Ballet, Tap and Hip Hop "to build them out individually as their own full programs".
Jameson is also forming plans for a marriage encouragement ministry consisting of a partner dance class and a devotional dedicated to marriage. He expressed the desire to partner with local churches to tie it all together.
Everyone is invited to stop by to see WiLoKi Studio during an open house event from 4-6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.