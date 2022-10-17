Willett sculpture installed at Hannibal Arts Council

HANNIBAL — A second sculpture by Hannibal native Nick Willett was installed Friday, Oct. 14 as part of the Sculpture on the Move program, a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
The sculpture, titled Ascendants, was installed in front of the Hannibal Arts Council on S. Main St. Three sculptures previously installed as part of the Sculpture on the Move program include Nick Willett’s Round Trip at Hannibal High School, Jessie Cargas’ Metal Splash at the community pool and Chris Wubbena’s Liberté on the riverfront.
Regarding the recently installed sculpture, Willett said that “related to Ascendants, we are all descendants of our ancestors, but to us, our ancestors are ascendants. The sculpture represents the foundation our past relatives have set for us to build upon. The rusty center of this sculpture symbolizes our ancient relations, worn and weathered, but withstanding the test of time. The new colorful forms whirling around and rising above this core symbolize us, the current generations inhabiting the earth”.
The artist delivered both his sculptures to Hannibal from his current home in Springfield, Mo., where he works as a mixed media sculptor. Willett is a 1997 graduate of Hannibal High School. During his tenure at HHS, he took every art class available and continued his art focus when he enrolled at Missouri State University.
During his time at this institution, he took every art class available, learning to work in every media taught within the department. He was employed as the sculpture shop supervisor and teacher’s assistant for the majority of his college experience. Willett received his Bachelor of Fine Art-Sculpture degree in 2006, also minoring in Art History (emphasis in non-western) and Native American Studies.
Willett currently shows work at various galleries and public installations (permanent and temporary) in the Midwest and is currently branching out nationwide. He describes his art as “the physical manifestation of my dreams, thoughts and personal experiences expressed through meticulous exploration of process and material. My approach is a game of engineering, intended to blend organic form with geometric balance from the perspective of a creative problem solver. Each piece mimics nature yet is industrial in its permanence and durability”.
The Hannibal Arts Council joined The Creative Communities Alliance in order to be among 20 total communities eligible to participate in the rotating sculpture loan program and choose among more than 150 sculptures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.