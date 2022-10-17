Willett sculpture installed at Hannibal Arts Council

Hannibal native Nick Willet displays his sculpture titled Ascendants, which was installed in front of the Hannibal Arts Council on Friday, Oct. 14. The artwork is one of two pieces Willet created for display in Hannibal. The sculptures are part of the Sculpture on the Move program, a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A second sculpture by Hannibal native Nick Willett was installed Friday, Oct. 14 as part of the Sculpture on the Move program, a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.

The sculpture, titled Ascendants, was installed in front of the Hannibal Arts Council on S. Main St. Three sculptures previously installed as part of the Sculpture on the Move program include Nick Willett’s Round Trip at Hannibal High School, Jessie Cargas’ Metal Splash at the community pool and Chris Wubbena’s Liberté on the riverfront.

