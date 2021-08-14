Wiley receives King's Daughters scholarship

staff report
Quincy Notre Dame grad Ike Wiley, of Hannibal, was recently awarded a $500 scholarship from the Eula Mainland Circle of King’s Daughters.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior who demonstrates academic excellence, superior leadership skills, participation in extracurricular activities, community, and church activities.
Ike graduated summa cum laude from QND in May. He was a member of the National Honors Society as well as National Society of High School Scholars. Wiley made the honor roll each semester during high school.
Ike and his family are active members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal.
Ike’s athletic career included participation in QND basketball, baseball and football, in which Wiley made the All State Conference Team, 1st Team All State Conference, and the Elite 11 Prospect.
Wiley volunteered in several extracurricular activities and programs such as Special Needs Youth Coon Hunt, Gus Macker, Quincy Grand Prix of Karting, and many athletic camps for youth.
Ike plans to attend Quincy University this fall to pursue a degree in Business and continue his football career.