HANNIBAL, Mo. — The art of foraging for food is as old as mankind. What is a hobby for many today, was a necessity for people throughout human history.
A nature program about Wild Edibles will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely St.
Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature educator, said the program will focus on sustainable and responsible foraging.
“Our interactions with the land, plants, and animals that were once vital to our survival are still important today. What we do or don’t do matters to the health of the environment around us. Learning about what’s good or not good to eat is one fun way to acknowledge our connection with nature.” she said.
Rublee is a Nationally Certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
