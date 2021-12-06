HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges of first-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree child molestation.
Tory Lee Whitfield, 42, of Hannibal, was sentenced after a two-day trial in October 2021. Tenth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd presided over the Dec. 1, hearing in the Circuit Court of Marion County, Missouri, Division II. A Marion County jury found Whitfield guilty of committing the offenses against a female child in May 2019.
The victim was eight years old when she disclosed the sexual abuse to a forensic interviewer in June 2019. The victim testified about the abuse at the trial. Her forensic interviewer also testified regarding the circumstances surrounding the disclosure.
After hearing all the evidence, the jury returned with verdicts of guilty. The jury sentenced Whitfield to 25 years for statutory sodomy and 15 years for child molestation, with sentences to be served consecutively to each other for a total of 40 years.
The case was investigated by the Hannibal Police Department in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center and Children’s Division. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Luke A. Bryant with assistance by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Katie Walker-Williams and Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Offices’ victim advocate Lori Flynn.