QUINCY, Ill. — WGEM FM 105.1 in Quincy, Ill. will change formats from news talk to sports programming with the premiere of “WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM” on Wednesday, March 1.

WGEM-AM aired on AM1440 until July 2022. The broadcast signal was repeated on 98.9FM beginning in 2016. That signal will cease operation March 1.

