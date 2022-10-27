NORMAL, Ill. — WGEM News received top honors Tuesday at the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s annual Silver Dome Awards banquet held at the Marriott Bonvoy Hotel in Normal.

Named after the iconic dome on the Illinois State Capitol, the Silver Dome Awards recognize the “Best of the Best” in Illinois broadcasting. Entries are judged by markets by out-of-state professional broadcasters.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.