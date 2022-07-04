MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Wentzville man suffered serious injuries Saturday night in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Oakland Road, six and a half miles east of Monroe City.
Involved in the mishap was a 2018 Polaris Sportsman driven by Brian S. Oates, 46, of Wentzville.
According to the incident report the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Oates was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.