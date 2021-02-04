HANNIBAL — As the weather gets warmer, it will be time to discover the signs of spring in nature.
The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department will sponsor the “Welcoming Spring” nature program from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, in Riverview Park.
Participants are asked to meet at Shelter No. 1, the shelter by the playground in Riverview Park. Families are welcome.
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said the earliest signs of spring will be everywhere to a keen observer.
"As winter evolves into spring the days are longer, the ground thaws and sap flows. The sweet sap provides the energy for buds to open. This sugar water is like baby food for the baby leaves,“ Rublee said.
Rublee has more than 25 years of experience as a nature educator. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists chapter in Hannibal. In 2018, Rublee became a Nationally Certified Interpreter Guide and enjoys interpreting natural and human history for the boat and coach tours that visit Hannibal.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free, but space is limited and reservations are required. Reservations are available by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.