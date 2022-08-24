HANNIBAL — Unforeseen circumstances have caused the cancelation of nature programs this weekend. The “Evening Exploration” Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve on Friday, Aug. 26 and the Insect Safari on Saturday, Aug. 27 are both canceled.
Upcoming night hikes are 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 23 and there is a “Nature Adventure family program 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sodalis Nature Preserve,
