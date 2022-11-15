HANNIBAL - Area middle-school students will have the opportunity to meet with community businesses at the WORTHY event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal.
Spearheaded by the Youth Investment Committee for Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, WORTHY provides eighth grade students an opportunity to explore local career opportunities.
WORTHY stands for Workforce Opportunities Rallying Today’s Hometown Youth.
“Once again, we are excited to sponsor this event for local schools in Northeast Missouri. This provides an opportunity for middle school students to connect with multiple businesses to learn about various careers in the community” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass Community Services.
WORTHY is a community event with the following organizations partnering Moberly Area Community College, Douglass Community Services, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, MO Small Business Development Center/Hannibal EDC, John Wood Community College, Hannibal Parks & Recreation, GAMM Incorporated, NEMO Workforce Development Board, Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.