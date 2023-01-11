HANNIBAL — Nonprofits looking to start 2023 off on the right foot can benefit from a free one-hour online webinar from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Amy Vaughn, founder and president of Be The Change For Your Community, and Rhonda Travers, founder and president of Travers Training & Consulting, will lead the session. The webinar is titled "2023 Recipe for Nonprofit Success — 2 No Cost Secret 'Ingredients' Revealed" and specifically focuses on two often overlooked “ingredients” to that success: volunteer recruitment and management and the use of positive public relations efforts to increase awareness of the organization’s mission.
The two collaborative partners are thrilled to be able to offer this free resource.
“Nonprofit leadership is hard. Sometimes people get so bogged down with the day-to-day tasks before them they fail to set aside time to creatively think about ways to make their organizations better and more effective. This short hour will give them that opportunity,” said Vaughn, a nonprofit leader with over 25 years of experience.
People can register for the webinar "Recipe for Non-Profit Success — 2 No Cost Secret "Ingredients" Revealed up until the day of the event, and Travers, a business leader with over 15 years volunteer management experience, encouraged organizations to sign up soon.
“We are excited how technology can expand our reach to nonprofit organizations and want more organizational leaders to leverage this resource, mark their calendars, and sign up today,” she said.
Information about the webinar is available by calling Vaughn at 573-231-1775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.