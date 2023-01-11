HANNIBAL — Nonprofits looking to start 2023 off on the right foot can benefit from a free one-hour online webinar from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Amy Vaughn, founder and president of Be The Change For Your Community, and Rhonda Travers, founder and president of Travers Training & Consulting, will lead the session. The webinar is titled "2023 Recipe for Nonprofit Success — 2 No Cost Secret 'Ingredients' Revealed" and specifically focuses on two often overlooked “ingredients” to that success: volunteer recruitment and management and the use of positive public relations efforts to increase awareness of the organization’s mission.

