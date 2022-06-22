BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) recently hired 11 weatherization crew members.
The new employees were brought on board as part of an expansion of the weatherization program, which formally begins July 1.
The new employees are Jacob Windmiller and Jacob Niffen of Bowling Green; Tommy Daigle, Andy Mackey, Seth Stewart, Jamon Burse and Zaqry Uplinger of Louisiana; Brandon Warren of Clarksville; Jacob Schler of Curryville; William James of Vandalia; and Tom Branham of Pittsfield, Ill.
Additional hires are planned and NECAC continues to seek applications for the weatherization program, which allows people to save money on energy costs and helps communities improve their housing stock.
Services available to income-qualifying households include home energy audits, air leak sealing, insulation of walls, attics and floors, replacement of furnaces and checks of heating systems to make sure they are working properly.
More information is available by calling 573-324-6622.
